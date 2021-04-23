Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

CNS stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

