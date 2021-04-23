Coho Partners Ltd. Has $176.40 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,284 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $176,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

