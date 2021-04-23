Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $257.13 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.50. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

