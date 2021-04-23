Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $11,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,742.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $12,142.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $9,940.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $10,234.00.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USCR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

