Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $179,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $822.37 million, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.