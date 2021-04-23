Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

CCHWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS CCHWF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. 277,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,290. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

