Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.60. 387,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

