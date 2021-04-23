Comerica Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

CMA stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

