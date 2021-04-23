Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.51 ($6.49).

CBK stock opened at €4.84 ($5.70) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.16. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

