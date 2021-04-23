Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.05.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

