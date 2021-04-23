Comparing Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86% DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12%

Risk and Volatility

Synacor has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Synacor and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00 DouYu International 0 4 0 0 2.00

Synacor currently has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $14.78, indicating a potential upside of 47.95%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Synacor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synacor and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.72 -$9.02 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.04 billion 3.05 $5.68 million $0.04 249.75

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Synacor.

Summary

DouYu International beats Synacor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

