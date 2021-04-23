Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,670.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,670 ($34.88) and last traded at GBX 2,570 ($33.58), with a volume of 47538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,592 ($33.86).

CCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,361.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,336.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

