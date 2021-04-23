Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Head to Head Review

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leju and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Leju and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35%

Risk and Volatility

Leju has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leju and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $692.60 million 0.42 $11.52 million $0.08 26.50 Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.45 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Leju has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Leju on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. In addition, the company provides selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform for new residential properties. Further, it sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. Additionally, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

