Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.68. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,065,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 110,946 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

