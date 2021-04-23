Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $243.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.