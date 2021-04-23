Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to $1,900.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNSWF. CIBC reduced their price target on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,877.50.

Constellation Software stock traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,486.00. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,409.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,280.09. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $928.62 and a 52-week high of $1,619.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

