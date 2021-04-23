Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 625%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

CLR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 87,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Continental Resources by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $909,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

