Contrasting Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29% Basic Energy Services -71.05% N/A -29.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nine Energy Service and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 3 0 0 2.00 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Basic Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.07 -$217.75 million $0.32 5.88 Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.00 -$181.90 million N/A N/A

Basic Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service.

Volatility & Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats Basic Energy Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as well completion services involving the preparation of newly drilled wells; maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment and components; well workovers, including deepening, adding productive zones, isolating intervals, or repairing casings required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as workover rigs. As of December 31, 2020, this segment operated a fleet of 514 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and construction and maintenance of oil and natural gas production infrastructures. This segment owned and operated 1,193 water logistics trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 80 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

