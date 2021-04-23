Contrasting RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 RespireRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antibe Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 127.14%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Antibe Therapeutics is more favorable than RespireRx Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 21.25 -$14.54 million ($0.50) -7.00 RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antibe Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51% RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3,387.16%

Risk & Volatility

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats RespireRx Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the nervous system's endogenous cannabinoid receptors for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors. The company's lead ampakine, CX1739, which has completed Phase II clinical studies for opioid-induced respiratory depression (RD), as well as for central sleep apnea. It is also developing CX717, CX1739, and CX1942 that have clinical application in the treatment of CNS-driven neurobehavioral and cognitive disorders, SCI, neurological diseases, and orphan indications. The company was formerly known as Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2015. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

