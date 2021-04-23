Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 5.4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.80. 7,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 494,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

