CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NYSE:COR opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $39,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,803.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

