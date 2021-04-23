Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Cormark has a “Tender” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TSE CF opened at C$12.04 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$4.66 and a twelve month high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.42.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$533.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

