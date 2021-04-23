Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.97. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 654 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $766.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

