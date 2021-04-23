Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.11

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 234185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Coty by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,035 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Coty by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

