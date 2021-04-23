County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

ICBK traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 9,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

