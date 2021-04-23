County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) vs. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Financial Analysis

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get County Bancorp alerts:

25.9% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares County Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $79.72 million 1.75 $16.45 million $2.36 9.68 ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 3.71 $73.39 million $2.25 11.60

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for County Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

County Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.88, suggesting a potential downside of 4.73%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 6.13% 5.76% 0.65% ConnectOne Bancorp 21.17% 9.63% 1.13%

Volatility & Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. County Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats County Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and residential real estate loans. In addition, it provides mobile and internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. The company operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides consumer and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; other personal purpose loans; and commercial construction and real estate loans. In addition, the company offers insurance, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of nine banking offices in Bergen County, five banking offices in Union County, two banking offices in Morris County, one office Essex County, one office in Hudson County, one office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, one office in the borough of Manhattan, one office in Nassau County, and one office in Astoria, as well as six branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.