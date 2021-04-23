Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

COUP stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.13. 770,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,549. Coupa Software has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,028 shares in the company, valued at $742,586.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $337,141.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $35,566.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,445 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $423,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,002,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

