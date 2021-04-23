COVIR.IO (CVR) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for about $89.24 or 0.00181159 BTC on major exchanges. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $10.63 million and $4.29 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00062155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00275425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,377.46 or 1.00237470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.52 or 0.00634420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.27 or 0.01019624 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

