Cowen Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $680.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $600.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $512.67.

RH stock opened at $654.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.34 and a 200-day moving average of $471.25. RH has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $672.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

