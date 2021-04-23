Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

