Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $164,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 299,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,255.3% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 81,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $42.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

