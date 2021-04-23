Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

