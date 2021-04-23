Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $5,957,000.

VTC stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

