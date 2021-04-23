Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMER stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMER. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.