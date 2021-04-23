Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

