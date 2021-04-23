Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.