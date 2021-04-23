Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RELX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,823. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

