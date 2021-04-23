Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.