Critical Review: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) versus MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MVB Financial and Great Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

MVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.33%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than MVB Financial.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MVB Financial pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of MVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MVB Financial and Great Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.96 million 2.96 $26.99 million $2.16 17.36 Great Southern Bancorp $265.95 million 2.84 $73.61 million $5.14 10.74

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 17.16% 13.86% 1.40% Great Southern Bancorp 23.16% 9.63% 1.13%

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats MVB Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and internet and telephone banking services. The company operates fifteen full-service banking branches; twelve mortgage offices in West Virginia; and three in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 94 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and six commercial and one mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Omaha, Nebraska, as well as Tulsa, Okla, and Springfield, Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.