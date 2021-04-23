CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Shares of CFB stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. 2,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,246. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $735.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

