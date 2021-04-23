Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

