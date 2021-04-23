Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,453,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,468,000 after buying an additional 158,783 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 695.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

