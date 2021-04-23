Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

