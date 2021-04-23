Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E opened at $24.40 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on E. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ENI Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.