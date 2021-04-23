Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,730 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.60). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

