Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Shares of VRTX opened at $215.98 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day moving average is $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

