Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 420 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

AWK opened at $161.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

