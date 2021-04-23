Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,349 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE MPC opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

