CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.26. 52,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,455. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

