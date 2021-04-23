Cryptonovae Market Capitalization Tops $2.12 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $336,103.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00272100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.00652795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,646.34 or 0.99647338 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.39 or 0.01035689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

